Hydration Pharmaceuticals Focuses on U.S. Growth with Asset Sale

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has strengthened its financial position by divesting non-U.S. assets for $9.5 million, allowing the company to pay off debt and focus on its U.S. operations. The strategic shift includes streamlining operations and emphasizing ecommerce sales, particularly the successful Liver Detox product, which has significantly boosted sales and profitability. This move is expected to continue driving growth and improving EBITDA in the coming quarters.

