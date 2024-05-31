Hydration Pharmaceuticals Announces New Director and Funding Details

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (AU:HPC) has released an update.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has reported that Nicholas Berry was appointed as a director on May 25, 2024, and holds significant interests, with 60,952,123 ordinary shares, 52,442,532 unlisted warrants, and 6,686,844 unlisted options through Pure Asset Management. Additionally, the company has disclosed contracts with Pure Asset Management, including a multi-tranche secured loan facility and variations allowing further funding options.

