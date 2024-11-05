News & Insights

Hycroft Mining reports Q3 EPS (59c) vs. (78c) last year

November 05, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Diane R. Garrett, CEO, commented: “We have completed more than two years with a zero total recordable injury frequency rate as we continued exploration of the two high-grade silver dominant trends and advanced the technical work needed for a sulfide milling operation. Our exploration and technical activities are being executed in a targeted, methodical, and cost-effective manner as we move Hycroft up the value chain.”

