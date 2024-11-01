Hyatt price target lowered to $158 from $169 at Truist

Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $158 from $169 after its Q3 earnings miss but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains encouraged by further anticipated owned/leased asset sales, Hyatt Grand Central NYC and Andaz Liverpool Street under contract for redevelopment, and the continued growth of the all-inclusive space to soon include the 4.5-star Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts JV, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on H:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.