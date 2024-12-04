Hyatt Plans To Open Over 50 Luxury And Lifestyle Hotels By 2026

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) announced its plan to open over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels worldwide by 2026.

During ILTM Cannes, a luxury travel trade show, the company presented its pipeline of hotel openings in the next two years, including highly anticipated openings like Miraval the Red Sea, which is set to debut in late 2025.

Miraval the Red Sea project marks the Miraval brand's international debut, with one of the largest spas in the Red Sea destination.

The company noted that luxury travel demand, which surged in 2023, continues to rise. Savills forecasts a 52.8% increase in Europe's existing luxury hotel stock by 2028, highlighting strong investor confidence in the segment's long-term growth potential.

Hyatt has expanded its luxury and upper upscale portfolio by 28 luxury hotels and resorts in the past three years and doubled its luxury room count since 2017. The company noted that 70% of its global rooms are categorized as luxury and upper upscale.

In the lifestyle hotel segment, Hyatt has quintupled its lifestyle rooms since 2017 and growing by 28 lifestyle hotels in 2024 alone.

Hyatt further announced the creation of a new dedicated Lifestyle group, which will be headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Austin and Bangkok, and led by President & Creative Director, Amar Lalvani, former Executive Chairman of Standard International.

Other anticipated luxury and lifestyle Hyatt openings over the next two years include Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Park Hyatt Johannesburg, as well as Andaz Miami Beach and Andaz Gold Coast, among others.

Javier Aguila, Group President, EAME, Hyatt, said, "This year, we have much to celebrate at ILTM, the premier event for the luxury hospitality industry. 2024 has been a strong year for the Europe, Africa and Middle East region, with luxury and lifestyle segments driving this success, as shown by the exceptional performance of our hotels and the excitement around openings like Park Hyatt London River Thames and Park Hyatt Marrakech."

