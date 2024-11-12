Huya reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus 4c

Reports Q3 revenue $219.1M, consensus $213.54M. Average mobile monthly active users for the third quarter of 2024 was 84M. “In the third quarter of 2024, our game-related services business achieved robust growth thanks to our continuous efforts to enhance cooperation with game studios and deepen broadcasters’ engagement on our platform. Revenues from game-related services, advertising, and others grew by 209.3% year-over-year in the third quarter, reaching RMB410.2 million and contributing a record high of 26.7% of our total net revenues,” said Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya (HUYA). “We also maintained stable engagement across our high-quality user base. Our paying users(4) rose by 9.5% year-over-year to 4.6 million in the third quarter, driven by the increase in users paying for game-related services. Furthermore, our growing collaborations with various content platforms brought our compelling game live streaming and video content to a wider audience, unlocking new commercialization opportunities. Going forward, we will continue to foster in-house content initiatives and develop productive partnerships, unleashing our potential across game-related services and live streaming and propelling our long-term business development.”

