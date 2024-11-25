News & Insights

HUTCHMED To Present Updated Data From ESLIM-01 Phase III Trial At The ASH Annual Meeting

November 25, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. (HCM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, is scheduled to present new and updated data from its ESLIM-01 Phase III trial at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting on Dec.8, 2024.

ESLIM-01 is a Phase III trial evaluating the investigational use of Sovleplenib in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia ("ITP") in China.

The initial results from the ESLIM-01 trial were reported last August. According to the trial findings, Sovleplenib met its primary endpoint of durable response rate and all secondary endpoints in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia ("ITP") in China.

The company will also be presenting several updates on investigator-initiated studies of compounds it discovered at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting taking place on December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, USA, and the European Society for Medical Oncology ("ESMO") Asia Congress 2024, taking place on December 6-8, 2024, in Singapore.

Currently, HCM is up by 0.46 percent at $17.4 on Nasdaq.

