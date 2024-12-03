HUTCHMED Gains Approval for Innovative Cancer Therapy

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.

HUTCHMED and Innovent Biologics have received conditional approval from China’s NMPA for the combination of ELUNATE® (fruquintinib) and TYVYT® (sintilimab) for treating advanced endometrial cancer. This marks a first for fruquintinib combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, potentially offering new hope for patients with limited traditional therapy options. The approval is based on promising trial results demonstrating significant efficacy and manageable safety.

