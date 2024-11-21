HUTCHMED Expands Cancer Treatment Market with Japan Launch

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HK:0013) has released an update.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited has announced the launch of its novel cancer therapy, FRUZAQLA® (fruquintinib), in Japan, in partnership with Takeda. This milestone follows the approval by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, marking FRUZAQLA® as the first oral targeted treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in Japan in over a decade. The drug, already available in the US, Europe, and China, highlights the strategic global expansion of HUTCHMED’s cancer treatment portfolio.
