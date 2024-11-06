Hutchmed announces new, updated data from sovleplenib ESLIM-01 trial

Hutchmed (HCM) announced that new and updated data from the sovleplenib ESLIM-01 Phase III trial, as well as several investigator-initiated studies of compounds discovered by Hutchmed will be presented at the American Society of Hematology, or ASH, annual meeting taking place on December 7-10 in San Diego and the European Society for Medical Oncology, or ESMO, Asia Congress, taking place on December 6-8 in Singapore. Long-term safety and efficacy data from a follow-on, open-label sub-study of the extension stage of ESLIM-01 Phase III study of sovleplenib in adult patients with chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP, in China will be reported at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting. At data cut-off on January 31, a total of 179 patients were treated with at least one dose of sovleplenib. 55.3% of the patients were still on the treatment in the sub-study, with a median duration of exposure of 56.6 weeks. The follow-on sub-study data demonstrated that long-term treatment with sovleplenib was effective in increasing and maintaining platelet count in adults with chronic primary ITP in China. In the overall population, the overall response was achieved by 81% of the patients, with a durable response rate of 51.4% and long-term durable response rate of 59.8%. The median cumulative duration of platelet count of greater than or equal to 50×10/L was 38.9 weeks. The long-term treatment was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies and no new safety signals were identified.

