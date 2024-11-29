News & Insights

Hutchison Port Holdings Revamps Board for Future Growth

November 29, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Hutchison Port Holdings (SG:NS8U) has released an update.

Hutchison Port Holdings has announced key changes in its board and committees, effective December 2, 2024, including the retirement of Mr. Wong Kwai Lam and the appointment of several new directors like Ms. IM Man Ieng and Ms. Seah Bee Eng. These strategic shifts are poised to influence the company’s governance and potentially impact its market performance.

