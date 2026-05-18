HUSV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (Symbol: HUSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.23, changing hands as high as $39.39 per share. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.76 per share, with $40.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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