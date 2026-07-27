Hurco Upgraded to Neutral on Order Growth, Margin & SG&A Leverage

Hurco Companies, Inc. HURC, recently upgraded to “Neutral” from “Underperform,” is showing early signs that the prolonged downturn in machine-tool demand is beginning to ease. Order growth has accelerated across all three geographic regions, while a richer mix of higher-performance and 5-axis machines is supporting gross margin expansion. At the same time, revenue growth is beginning to outpace operating expenses, allowing selling, general and administrative (SG&A) leverage to emerge after an extended period of weak demand. Although the machine-tool cycle remains uncertain, HURC’s improving order momentum, expanding profitability and better operating leverage suggest the business is becoming more balanced than when the stock carried an Underperform rating.

Hurco’s Order Growth Accelerates

Hurco’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results marked a meaningful improvement in customer demand following an extended period of industry weakness. Orders increased 41% year over year to $61.6 million, while first-half orders rose 24% to $103.6 million, indicating that demand strengthened beyond a single quarter. The recovery was broad-based, with orders increasing 63% in the Americas, 66% in Asia Pacific and 17% in Europe, reflecting improving customer confidence across HURC’s major markets.

The recovery has been driven by demand for larger, higher-performance Hurco machines and Takumi products rather than solely by entry-level equipment. Orders in the Americas benefited from Hurco 5-axis and larger vertical machining centers, while Europe and Asia Pacific also recorded stronger demand for premium Hurco and Takumi machines. This shift toward more advanced equipment suggests customers are resuming investment in productivity-enhancing capital equipment rather than simply replenishing inventories, providing a firmer foundation for future shipments.

Higher-Performance Mix Is Improving HURC’s Margins

Hurco’s improving order mix is already translating into stronger profitability. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 gross margin expanded 300 basis points year over year to 22% from 19%, while first-half gross margin increased to 20% from 18%. Management attributed the improvement primarily to higher shipment volumes and a greater mix of higher-performance machines, with pricing actions providing additional support and partially offsetting the impact of tariffs.

The company has spent several years expanding its portfolio of premium machining centers across the Hurco and Takumi brands, including 5-axis and high-precision machines designed for aerospace, medical, die and mold, and other demanding applications. These products incorporate proprietary controls, advanced motion technology and higher-value capabilities that support stronger pricing and profitability. As this mix continues shifting toward performance-oriented machines, HURC appears positioned to generate a higher-quality earnings profile than one driven primarily by entry-level equipment.

Hurco’s SG&A Leverage Is Beginning to Emerge

Hurco’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results also demonstrated that its operating cost structure can deliver meaningful leverage as revenues recover. SG&A expenses increased 2.1% to $11.1 million from $10.9 million despite a 16.5% increase in sales, allowing SG&A as a percentage of revenue to improve to 23% from 27%. The increase in SG&A also reflected unfavorable foreign currency movements, indicating underlying expense growth remained well controlled.

The combination of stronger gross margins and improved expense absorption significantly narrowed operating losses during the quarter. Operating loss narrowed to $0.8 million from $3.1 million a year earlier, while net loss narrowed to $2.4 million from $4.1 million. Although HURC has not yet returned to profitability, the quarter illustrates how higher revenues and a richer product mix can translate into improved operating performance without requiring a comparable increase in SG&A costs.

HURC’s Key Challenges and Risks

Hurco continues to operate in one of the most cyclical segments of industrial manufacturing, where customer capital spending can shift rapidly in response to economic conditions, interest rates and trade policy. The company also typically operates with a relatively short order backlog, limiting visibility into future demand. While second-quarter fiscal 2026 orders improved significantly, sustained recovery will depend on customers continuing to invest in new machine tools rather than delaying capital purchases.

Regional demand also remains uneven. European sales declined during the quarter despite stronger order activity, reflecting continued softness in certain markets. In addition, tariffs, foreign currency movements and broader macroeconomic uncertainty could continue to influence customer purchasing decisions and operating performance. These factors suggest that, while HURC’s operating trends have improved, execution and demand consistency remain important variables to monitor.

Hurco's Operating Profile Is Strengthening

Hurco appears to be entering a more constructive phase following an extended period of weak demand. Order growth has strengthened across its major markets, while increasing demand for higher-performance and 5-axis machines is supporting a more favorable sales mix and improving gross margins. At the same time, HURC’s largely fixed cost base is allowing higher revenues to translate into better SG&A leverage and narrower operating losses.

Although the machine-tool cycle remains inherently cyclical and order visibility is limited, the combination of improving demand, stronger product mix and emerging operating leverage suggests Hurco's operating profile is becoming more balanced than it has been over the past two years. Continued execution on these operating trends would support further improvement in earnings quality as the recovery progresses.

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