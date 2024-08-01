Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII second-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.38 per share increased a solid 33.9% from $3.27 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 by 23.4%.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to solid sales as well as operating income growth as compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

Total Revenues

Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.98 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion by 4.7%. The top line also increased 6.8% from $2.79 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter, driven by growth at each of its three business segments.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls reported segmental operating income of $203 million compared with $169 million in the second quarter of 2023. The segmental operating margin expanded 70 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 6.1%.

HII received orders worth $3.1 billion in the reported quarter. As a result, its total backlog reached $48.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $48.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1.54 billion in this segment, up 1.7% year over year, driven primarily by higher volumes from the Columbia-class submarine program.

The segment reported operating earnings of $111 million, up 16.8% year over year on account of contract adjustments, incentives and volume on the Refueling and Complex Overhaul program.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $712 million, up 7.2% year over year, primarily driven by higher volumes from amphibious assault ships and surface combatants.

The segment’s operating income of $56 million dropped 13.8% year over year, due to lower-risk retirement on surface combatants

Mission Technologies: Revenues in this segment totaled $765 million, up 18.6% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by higher volumes from C5ISR and cyber, electronic warfare and space programs.

The operating income soared 300% year over year to $36 million, driven by higher volumes and stronger performance from fleet sustainment.

Financial Update

The company’s cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $11 million, significantly down from $430 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

The long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $1.72 billion compared with the 2023-end level of $2.21 billion.

The cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $211 million against a cash inflow of $73 million a year ago.

It generated free cash outflow worth $373 million compared with $35 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Huntington Ingalls partially updated its 2024 guidance. The company still expects 2024 shipbuilding revenues to be in the range of $8.8-$9.1 billion.

For Mission Technologies, HII now expects revenues to be in the range of $2.75-$2.80 billion, up from the prior guidance of $2.70-$2.75 billion.

The company still expects free cash flow to be in the band of $600-$700 million for 2024.

Zacks Rank

Huntington Ingalls currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

