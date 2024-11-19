Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $21 from $18 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to $21 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says Huntington continues to be one of its favored names among the regional banks. The company is a high quality name and checks several boxes on “Trump trade” themes but still trades at a discount to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. It sees upside to 2025 and 2026 consensus net interest income estimates, saying Huntington is a top beneficiary of fixed asset repricing given the shorter duration loan portfolio as well as swap tailwinds.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HBAN:
- Huntington Bancshares cuts prime rate to 7.75% from 8%, effective November 8
- Huntington Bancshares to Present at Boston Conference
- Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $17 from $16 at Argus
- Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $17.50 from $16.50 at DA Davidson
- Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $15 from $14 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.