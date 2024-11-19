Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $21 from $18 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to $21 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says Huntington continues to be one of its favored names among the regional banks. The company is a high quality name and checks several boxes on “Trump trade” themes but still trades at a discount to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. It sees upside to 2025 and 2026 consensus net interest income estimates, saying Huntington is a top beneficiary of fixed asset repricing given the shorter duration loan portfolio as well as swap tailwinds.

