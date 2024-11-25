Hunterbrook goes long Hims & Hers after short position in June

After going short the stock in June based on Hunterbrook Media’s reporting, Hunterbrook Capital said today it is long Hims & Hers Health. The company may soon have a key ally in the Trump administration in Dr. Marty Makary, an executive of a startup called Sesame, which also sells compounded GLP-1 weight loss drugs online, who President-elect Donald Trump nominated to lead the Food and Drug administration, reports Sam Koppelman of Hunterbrook Media. Following Hunterbrook’s previous investigation, Hims updated its SEC risk disclosures, gave customers the opportunity to request certificates of analysis verifying that the compounded GLP-1 drugs have the appropriate ingredients, and, according to Wired, appears to have strengthened its prescribing requirements, Koppelman points out. The nomination of Makary may provide an opportunity for Hims to stabilize its business, the website adds. Shares of Hims & Hers are up 18%, or $4.64, to $29.97 in midday trading.

