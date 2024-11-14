Hummingbird Resources Updates on Pasofino Acquisition Talks

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources plc announces progress on a potential acquisition involving Pasofino Gold Limited, which is currently in discussions with a counterparty and expanding its data room access for other interested parties. The non-binding offer for Pasofino is valued at approximately US$0.66 per common share, and site visits are being arranged for due diligence. This strategic move is part of Hummingbird’s ongoing efforts to enhance its asset base and production capabilities.

