Hummingbird Resources Sees Recovery Amid Operational Challenges

Hummingbird Resources reported a Q3-2024 gold production of 26,376 ounces, with improvements at both Yanfolila and Kouroussa mines despite facing operational challenges. The company recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.83 million, but this was a significant recovery from the previous quarter due to increased production and efficiency gains. Hummingbird’s focus on operational improvements and debt restructuring discussions indicates a proactive approach to stabilizing its financial position.

