News & Insights

Stocks

Hummingbird Resources Sees Recovery Amid Operational Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources reported a Q3-2024 gold production of 26,376 ounces, with improvements at both Yanfolila and Kouroussa mines despite facing operational challenges. The company recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.83 million, but this was a significant recovery from the previous quarter due to increased production and efficiency gains. Hummingbird’s focus on operational improvements and debt restructuring discussions indicates a proactive approach to stabilizing its financial position.

For further insights into GB:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.