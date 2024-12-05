Hummingbird Resources Plans Debt-to-Equity Conversion

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources is facing financial challenges due to operational and liquidity issues, which have prompted the company to propose a debt-to-equity conversion plan with Nioko Resources and CIG. This plan involves converting debt into new shares, increasing Nioko’s voting rights, and potentially leading to the cancellation of Hummingbird’s AIM listing. Shareholders are advised to evaluate the upcoming offer by Nioko, which aims to acquire the remaining shares at 2.6777 pence each.

