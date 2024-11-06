News & Insights

Hummingbird Resources Eyes Debt Restructuring and Delisting

November 06, 2024 — 12:43 pm EST

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources is navigating a challenging financial period, as it proposes a debt-to-equity conversion to stabilize its finances. The company is in talks to restructure its debt and potentially delist from AIM, with major shareholder Nioko Resources Corporation planning to acquire the remaining shares it does not own. Interim CEO Geoff Eyre is leading efforts to improve operations and secure the company’s future.

