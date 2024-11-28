Hummingbird Resources Announces Debt-to-Equity Conversion Plan

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hummingbird Resources has entered into a subscription agreement to convert approximately £23.1 million of existing loan facilities into equity by issuing 863 million new shares. This move, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, aims to increase the Subscriber’s stake in the company to over 70%. The deal is part of Hummingbird’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and enhance its growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.