News & Insights

Stocks

Hummingbird Resources Announces Debt-to-Equity Conversion Plan

November 28, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hummingbird Resources has entered into a subscription agreement to convert approximately £23.1 million of existing loan facilities into equity by issuing 863 million new shares. This move, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, aims to increase the Subscriber’s stake in the company to over 70%. The deal is part of Hummingbird’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and enhance its growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.