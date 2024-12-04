Humm Group Director Acquires Additional Shares

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Stuart Grimshaw, as he acquired 75,000 ordinary shares through market purchases. This acquisition was made under the supervision of Essigee Pty Ltd, associated with Grimshaw’s Super Fund, and reflects continued confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such movements are often closely watched by investors as indicators of internal sentiment towards company performance.

