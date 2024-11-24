News & Insights

Humanforce Launches Takeover Bid for LiveHire

November 24, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd has announced an unconditional on-market takeover offer for LiveHire Limited, buying shares at $0.045 each, representing significant premiums over recent trading prices. This move allows LiveHire shareholders a straightforward cash exit while enhancing Humanforce’s capabilities in workforce management through LiveHire’s advanced talent solutions. The acquisition is set to bolster Humanforce’s position in the talent management sector, promising improved hiring and workforce strategies.

