Humana price target lowered to $290 from $395 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the firm’s price target on Humana (HUM) to $290 from $395 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Cantor is less confident than sentiment appears that all the risks are baked into Humana’s stock, and the firm remains on the sidelines as there are a number of items that need to be executed on to make the firm more comfortable, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While management appears to be prioritizing a conservative guidance posture, the firm believes there needs to be more clarity on the out-years despite the clean quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.