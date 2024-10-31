Humana price target lowered to $290 from $395 at Cantor Fitzgerald

News & Insights

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the firm’s price target on Humana (HUM) to $290 from $395 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Cantor is less confident than sentiment appears that all the risks are baked into Humana’s stock, and the firm remains on the sidelines as there are a number of items that need to be executed on to make the firm more comfortable, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While management appears to be prioritizing a conservative guidance posture, the firm believes there needs to be more clarity on the out-years despite the clean quarter.

