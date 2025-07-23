$HUMA stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUMA stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,661,756 of trading volume.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUMA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HUMA stock page ):

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,160

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

WILLIAM JOHN SCHEESSELE (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 6,493 shares for an estimated $9,999

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$HUMA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUMA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HUMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Bruce Jackson from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025

