HUM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HUM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $163.11 per share, with $380.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.27.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HUM makes up 34.64% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HUM).
In Wednesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
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Further HUM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.