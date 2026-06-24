HUM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.885, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $362.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HUM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $163.11 per share, with $380.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.27.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HUM makes up 34.64% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HUM).

In Wednesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further HUM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.