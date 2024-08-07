News & Insights

Stocks
DIS

Hulu $5B Valuation Dispute: Disney and Comcast Await RBC's Verdict

August 07, 2024 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by David Love for Quiver Quantitative ->

Walt Disney Co (DIS). could face an additional $5 billion payout to Comcast (CMCSA) for its stake in Hulu, pending the outcome of an independent appraisal. The companies hired RBC Capital (RBC) to value the 33% stake in the streaming platform amid a dispute over its worth. Comcast believes Hulu is worth over $40 billion, significantly higher than Disney's valuation, potentially leading to a costly resolution.


The appraisal process follows a 2019 agreement giving Disney the option to buy out Comcast's stake in January 2024. Disney already owned a majority stake after acquiring 21st Century Fox's assets for $71 billion. The ongoing arbitration is set to conclude by fiscal 2025, determining whether Disney will need to pay more than the $8.6 billion already disbursed for the remaining stake.


Market Overview:


  • Disney could owe an extra $5 billion for Comcast's Hulu stake.

  • RBC Capital is the independent appraiser for the valuation.

  • Dispute resolution expected by fiscal 2025.


Key Points:

  • 2019 agreement gave Disney an option to buy in 2024.

  • Disney valued Hulu below $27.5 billion; Comcast at $40.8 billion.

  • Potential payout depends on the independent appraisal.


Looking Ahead:

  • Outcome of RBC's appraisal critical for final payout.

  • Impact on Disney's financials if additional payment is required.

  • Long-term strategy for Hulu under Disney's full control.




The initial agreement between Disney and Comcast included a valuation floor of $27.5 billion. If RBC's valuation matches or falls below this figure, Disney will not have to pay more than the $8.6 billion already settled. Conversely, a higher appraisal consistent with Comcast's $40.8 billion valuation would necessitate an additional $5 billion payment from Disney.


Disney's decision to control Hulu came after acquiring Fox’s (FOX) assets, giving it a strategic advantage in the streaming wars. As negotiations continue, the final valuation by RBC will play a pivotal role in determining the financial obligations and future of Hulu under Disney's stewardship. The conclusion of this arbitration will be closely watched, potentially setting a precedent for future media and entertainment acquisitions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
CMCSA
RBC
FOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.