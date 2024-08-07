Hulu $5B Valuation Dispute: Disney and Comcast Await RBC's Verdict

Walt Disney Co (DIS). could face an additional $5 billion payout to Comcast (CMCSA) for its stake in Hulu, pending the outcome of an independent appraisal. The companies hired RBC Capital (RBC) to value the 33% stake in the streaming platform amid a dispute over its worth. Comcast believes Hulu is worth over $40 billion, significantly higher than Disney's valuation, potentially leading to a costly resolution.





The appraisal process follows a 2019 agreement giving Disney the option to buy out Comcast's stake in January 2024. Disney already owned a majority stake after acquiring 21st Century Fox's assets for $71 billion. The ongoing arbitration is set to conclude by fiscal 2025, determining whether Disney will need to pay more than the $8.6 billion already disbursed for the remaining stake.





Market Overview:





Disney could owe an extra $5 billion for Comcast's Hulu stake.



RBC Capital is the independent appraiser for the valuation.



Dispute resolution expected by fiscal 2025.



Key Points:



2019 agreement gave Disney an option to buy in 2024.



Disney valued Hulu below $27.5 billion; Comcast at $40.8 billion.



Potential payout depends on the independent appraisal.



Looking Ahead:



Outcome of RBC's appraisal critical for final payout.



Impact on Disney's financials if additional payment is required.



Long-term strategy for Hulu under Disney's full control.



The initial agreement between Disney and Comcast included a valuation floor of $27.5 billion. If RBC's valuation matches or falls below this figure, Disney will not have to pay more than the $8.6 billion already settled. Conversely, a higher appraisal consistent with Comcast's $40.8 billion valuation would necessitate an additional $5 billion payment from Disney.Disney's decision to control Hulu came after acquiring Fox’s ( FOX ) assets, giving it a strategic advantage in the streaming wars. As negotiations continue, the final valuation by RBC will play a pivotal role in determining the financial obligations and future of Hulu under Disney's stewardship. The conclusion of this arbitration will be closely watched, potentially setting a precedent for future media and entertainment acquisitions.

