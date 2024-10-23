Huitongda Network’s Upcoming Meeting May Impact Shares

News & Insights

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9878) has released an update.

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting to discuss key resolutions, including the approval of the 2024 H Share Option Scheme, which may impact the company’s stock performance. This meeting is set for November 12, 2024, and could present new opportunities for shareholders and investors in the Chinese market.

