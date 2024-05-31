Huisen Shares Group Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Huisen Household International Group Limited (HK:2127) has released an update.

Huisen Shares Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, with unanimous approval for the audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the authorization of share dealings. Notably, there was near-total support for granting the directors a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional shares, as well as to repurchase company shares up to specified limits.

For further insights into HK:2127 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.