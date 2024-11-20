News & Insights

Huisen Faces Major Civil Mediation Challenges

November 20, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Huisen Household International Group Limited (HK:2127) has released an update.

Huisen Household International Group Limited is grappling with significant civil mediation cases involving claims totaling RMB348 million against its various subsidiaries. These cases, brought by Nankang Development Group and Longnan Development Co, hold certain subsidiaries liable as guarantors, but the company maintains that these disputes will not impact its financial stability. Investors are advised to stay informed and cautious as the situation unfolds.

