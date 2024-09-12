Hudson Technologies Partners With LG to Provide Reclaimed Refrigerant

Hudson Technologies HDSN announced that it collaborated with LG Air Conditioning Technologies to supply EMERALD Refrigerants to LG's customer base. The agreement demonstrates Hudson Technologies' dedication to responsible and sustainable refrigerant management techniques.

Hudson Technologies & LG Combining Strengths

LG is an international player in the air conditioning business, committed to providing solutions that reduce energy consumption, boost efficiency and improve comfort.



LG will use Hudson Technologies' established expertise in refrigerant recovery and reclamation to provide lower Global Warming Potential ("GWP") reclaimed refrigerants to LG's customer base.



The alliance will benefit from the combination of Hudson Technologies' expertise in refrigerant recovery, reclamation and redistribution with LG's large customer network. The agreement will increase the HVAC industry's recognition and adoption of environmentally friendly products and practices.

HDSN’s Strategic Partnership to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Hudson Technologies' EMERALD Refrigerants are certified reclaimed refrigerants. They have much lower environmental effects and GWP values than virgin refrigerants. Approved reclaimed refrigerants have the same in-system performance as virgin refrigerants.



The partnership supports LG's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and drive the future of cleaner energy through sustainable solutions, including the adoption of refrigerants with lower GWP.

Hudson Technologies’ Q2 Top Line Declines Y/Y

HDSN reported second-quarter earnings of 20 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The metric was down from earnings of 41 cents per share a year ago.



Hudson Technologies posted revenues of $75.3 million for the quarter ended June 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79 million. The metric was down from the year-ago quarter’s $90.5 million.

HDSN Shares Dip While Industry Grows

In the past year, HDSN shares have lost 36.3% against the industry’s 3.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

HDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Crane Company CR, Flowserve Corporation FLS and Cintas Corporation CTAS. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.07 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 6% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%. CR shares have gained 75.2% in a year.



Flowserve has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2024 earnings is pinned at $2.76 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 31.6%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 4% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 27.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cintas’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $16.64 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 1% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4%. CTAS shares have gained 60.4% in a year.

