News & Insights

Stocks

Hudson Technologies board approves increase to share repurchase program

October 25, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Hudson Technologies (HDSN)’ board of directors has approved an increase to the Company’s share repurchase program. Hudson may now purchase up to $20M in shares of its common stock, consisting of up to $10M in shares during each of calendar year 2024 and 2025. The Company had previously announced that its board had authorized the repurchase of $10M of outstanding common stock during 2024 and 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HDSN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HDSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.