Hudson Technologies board approves increase to share repurchase program

Hudson Technologies (HDSN)’ board of directors has approved an increase to the Company’s share repurchase program. Hudson may now purchase up to $20M in shares of its common stock, consisting of up to $10M in shares during each of calendar year 2024 and 2025. The Company had previously announced that its board had authorized the repurchase of $10M of outstanding common stock during 2024 and 2025.
