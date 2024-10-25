Hudson Tech Expands Share Repurchase and Strategic Investments

An update from Hudson Tech ( (HDSN) ) is now available.

Hudson Technologies has announced an increase in its share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $20 million of its common stock over 2024 and 2025. This move, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth potential, provides flexibility for strategic investments and shareholder returns. The repurchase program can be adjusted based on market conditions and other factors, and offers a strategic approach to capital allocation alongside the company’s investment in refrigerant reclamation and energy services.

