Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Merges with Aiways Europe

November 22, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. ( (HUDA) ) has shared an update.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. and Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH have agreed on a business merger, creating a new entity, EuroEV Holdings, to be listed on Nasdaq. This merger values Aiways Europe at $410 million and aims to enhance its electric vehicle market presence by leveraging its efficient distribution network and innovative production capabilities. The strategic partnership offers significant growth opportunities in the maturing European EV market, positioning Aiways to capitalize on increasing demand with plans for local production set for 2025.

