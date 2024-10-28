Huddled Group Sees Major Share Transactions

Huddled Group (GB:HUD) has released an update.

Huddled Group has seen notable movements in its shares, with Director David Marks and Lanton Investments selling a significant portion of their holdings, while M Capital Investment Properties and Dan Wortley have acquired substantial shares. This shift in ownership highlights the changing dynamics within the company, as Martin Higginson’s stake increases to over 16% of the company’s enlarged share capital. Investors may find these transactions indicative of strategic shifts within the Huddled Group.

