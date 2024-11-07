HUB24 Director Adjusts Holdings Amid Financial Planning

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $67.00 each to address taxation liabilities and reduce personal debt. Additionally, Alcock exercised 33,558 options, converting them into ordinary shares, adjusting his holdings to 920,080 shares. This strategic financial maneuver reflects a common practice among executives to manage personal financial obligations while maintaining a significant investment in their company.

