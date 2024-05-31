News & Insights

Huayi Tencent Sets EGM for Share Scheme Votes

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co., Ltd. (HK:0419) has released an update.

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the adoption of the 2024 share option scheme and amendments to the 2021 share award scheme. Shareholders must register by June 17 to participate in the EGM, during which the company’s share transfer register will be closed from June 18 to June 21.

