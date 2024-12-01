News & Insights

Huaxin Cement Expands with Major Acquisition Deal

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6655) has released an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant transaction to acquire 100% of the issued shares of target companies for USD 838.13 million, potentially leading to full ownership of an ultimate target company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Upon completion, these entities will become subsidiaries, and their financial results will be consolidated with Huaxin Cement’s group, showcasing the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

