Huaneng Power Secures RMB1.5 Billion Through Mid-Term Notes

Huaneng Power International has successfully issued its ninth tranche of mid-term notes for 2024, raising RMB1.5 billion with a 3-year maturity and an interest rate of 2.09%. The funds from this issuance will be utilized to boost the company’s working capital, restructure debt, and repay bank loans. This strategic financial move is poised to strengthen Huaneng Power’s financial stability and operational efficiency.

