Huaneng Power Reports Q3 Revenue Rise Amid Profit Drop

October 29, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International’s third quarter report for 2024 shows a slight increase in operating revenue despite a significant drop in net profits, which have fallen by over 52% compared to the same period last year. The company’s net cash flows from operating activities improved by nearly 28%, signaling potential operational resilience. However, the basic earnings per share have decreased by 57%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability.

