Huadian Power’s Third Quarter Profit Rises in 2024

Huadian Power International has reported a slight increase in its net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with a 0.87% rise to RMB 1,933 million. Despite a decline in operating income by 6.52% for the year so far, the company shows a solid performance with a 14.63% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders. Investors may find interest in the company’s stable return on net assets, which increased by 0.9 percentage points.

