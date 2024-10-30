Huadian Power International Plans Strategic Asset Integration

Huadian Power International (HK:1071) has released an update.

Huadian Power International has announced its 2023 annual verification plan for non-listed conventional energy-based electricity generation assets, highlighting its commitment to strategic asset integration within China’s provinces. This move aims to reduce business competition and enhance market acceptance, with asset injections planned within three years upon meeting necessary conditions. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth and consolidation in the energy sector.

