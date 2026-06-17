HSTM or SIFY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Services sector might want to consider either HealthStream (HSTM) or Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

HealthStream has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sify Technologies Limited has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HSTM has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HSTM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 35.08, while SIFY has a forward P/E of 800.00. We also note that HSTM has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SIFY currently has a PEG ratio of 40.00.

Another notable valuation metric for HSTM is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SIFY has a P/B of 5.26.

Based on these metrics and many more, HSTM holds a Value grade of B, while SIFY has a Value grade of C.

HSTM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SIFY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HSTM is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.