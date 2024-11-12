HSS Hire Group Adjusts Financial Year End Dates

HSS Hire (GB:HSS) has released an update.

HSS Hire Group PLC has announced a change in its financial year end from December to March, aiming to better align its peak activity periods. The company will release its audited accounts for a 15-month period ending March 2025 and plans a Capital Markets Day for May 2025 to share more details about its business strategy. This shift is expected to provide investors with a clearer understanding of the company’s performance and future plans.

