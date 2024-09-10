HSIC Stock Likely to Get a Boost From New Henry Schein One Launches

Henry Schein’s HSIC dental software business, Henry Schein One, has introduced two new tools — Eligibility Essentials and Eligibility Pro — to simplify the insurance eligibility process for dental practices. Currently available for Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend cloud-based practice management solutions, the new tools are designed to help foster trust between dental practices and patients by reducing insurance-related surprises.

Henry Schein One is the largest component in the company’s Technology and value-added services segment. The latest development reflects its goal to provide practices with detailed benefit information, enabling accurate discussions about treatment plans and financial responsibilities with patients.

Following the release of the news, shares of HSIC rose by 0.6%, closing at $69.86 on Thursday. These new offerings are likely to prove highly synergetic in strengthening the company’s foothold within the promising dental software market. We expect market sentiment to continue to remain positive about the stock.

New Henry Schein One Tools Enhance Insurance Verification

The verification of insurance eligibility has traditionally been a time-consuming process, with dental staff members spending valuable time logging into patient portals and calling payors for eligibility data one patient at a time. The standard Electronic Data Interchange connections often do not deliver responses from many payors, and when they do, the information is often incomplete. This forces staff to call helplines or access payor portals for necessary coverage data.

Eligibility Essentials empowers dental practices with fast, accurate coverage insights — all within the trusted platform the dental profession has come to rely on. It streamlines access to accurate, up-to-date insurance data from an extensive network of payors in a standardized PDF format. This consistency makes it easy to find and use the necessary information for treatment planning.



Taking insurance verification to the next level, Eligibility Pro unlocks more benefits data by delivering information from payor portals in addition to the EDI data provided by Essentials. By removing the need to log into multiple insurance portals, the dental staff saves valuable time, and treatment plan acceptance may improve since patients better understand their coverage and out-of-pocket expenses.

Industry Prospects Favoring HSIC

Per a Grand View Research report, the global dental practice management software market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 10.2% by 2030. The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing dental visits, growing focus and awareness about oral health in Europe and the United States and rapid technological advancements.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially by specialty clinics such as oral practices, is anticipated to grow insurance coverage. These will further boost the demand for oral services, driving the need for dental practice management software.

Recent Developments of Henry Schein

In July 2024, HSIC acquired abc dental AG — a Swiss-based, full-service dental distributor offering consumables, equipment and technical services to general practitioners, specialists and dental laboratories. The investment furthers the company’s strategic vision to become the leading full-service distributor in Switzerland. The transaction is expected to be neutral to 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share and accretive thereafter.

HSIC Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of the company have declined 7.3% compared with the industry’s 2.6% fall.

HSIC Estimate Trend and EPS Surprise

Henry Schein’s earnings estimates have decreased by 3.7% for 2024 and by 2.8% for 2025 in the past 30 days. In the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed estimates twice, broke even on one and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.6%.

