HSBC Upgrades Credicorp (BAP)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Credicorp is $331.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $221.19 to a high of $428.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $303.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Credicorp is 21,271MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 84.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credicorp. This is an decrease of 214 owner(s) or 33.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAP is 0.31%, an increase of 37.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.60% to 58,187K shares. The put/call ratio of BAP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,906K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares , representing an increase of 43.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 110.96% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,410K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,787K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 70.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,729K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 47.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,092K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 27.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAP by 57.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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