HSBC Upgrades BBB Foods (TBBB)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.05% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for BBB Foods is $43.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.05% from its latest reported closing price of $34.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BBB Foods is 94,724MM, an increase of 12.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in BBB Foods. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBB is 0.45%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 59,103K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,845K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,646K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares , representing an increase of 41.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,241K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 58.72% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,100K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 42.37% over the last quarter.

Duquesne Family Office holds 3,109K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBB by 63.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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