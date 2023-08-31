HSBC Maintains SCOR SE (EPA:SCR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of SCOR SE (EPA:SCR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SCOR SE is 30.99. The forecasts range from a low of 23.74 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of 28.80.

The projected annual revenue for SCOR SE is 19,305MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

SCOR SE Maintains 4.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCOR SE. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCR is 0.30%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 17,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,896K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,979K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 4.44% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,649K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,196K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 28.97% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 827K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCR by 4.77% over the last quarter.

