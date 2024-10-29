News & Insights

Stocks

HSBC Holdings Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings

October 29, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings reported strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a profit before tax increase to $8.5 billion. The bank saw significant revenue growth in Wealth and Personal Banking, as well as in Foreign Exchange and Global Debt Markets, despite challenges such as higher interest expenses. HSBC also announced further shareholder distributions, highlighting its solid capital generation and commitment to growth.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.