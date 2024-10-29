HSBC Holdings Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings reported strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a profit before tax increase to $8.5 billion. The bank saw significant revenue growth in Wealth and Personal Banking, as well as in Foreign Exchange and Global Debt Markets, despite challenges such as higher interest expenses. HSBC also announced further shareholder distributions, highlighting its solid capital generation and commitment to growth.

