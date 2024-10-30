News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Publishes New Base Prospectus Supplement

October 30, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the publication of a new base prospectus supplement, which has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. This update is essential for investors tracking HSBC’s financial instruments and highlights the company’s continued compliance with regulatory standards. Interested parties can access the full document online for detailed insights.

